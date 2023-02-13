Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 13
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (29-28) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-28) after losing six road games in a row. The Thunder are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSNO
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 118 - Pelicans 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Thunder (- 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- The Thunder have put together a 35-20-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 27-29-1 mark from the Pelicans.
- Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (30.4%).
- Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the total 56.4% of the time this season (31 out of 55). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (32 out of 57).
- The Thunder have a .467 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-8) this season, higher than the .321 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (9-19).
Thunder Performance Insights
- Oklahoma City owns a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 117.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranks 21st with 116.9 points allowed per contest.
- The Thunder rank 18th in the NBA with 24.8 assists per contest.
- The Thunder are draining 12.3 threes per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 36.7% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Oklahoma City has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 71.9% of the team's baskets) and 36.1% three-pointers (28.1%).
