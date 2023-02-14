The Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) hope to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Kansas Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-1.5) 140.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas (-2) 140.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Kansas (-1.5) 140.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Kansas (-2.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

  • Kansas has compiled a 10-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Jayhawks' 24 games have gone over the point total.
  • Oklahoma State has put together a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 25 times this year.

Kansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Kansas is fourth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), much higher than its computer rankings (10th-best).
  • Sportsbooks have made the Jayhawks' national championship odds slightly worse now (+1400) compared to the start of the season (+1300).
  • Kansas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

