Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 14
The Oklahoma Sooners (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest airs on ESPNU.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Kansas State matchup.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-1.5)
|141.5
|-130
|+110
|BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Oklahoma (-1.5)
|141
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Oklahoma (-1.5)
|141.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Tipico
|Oklahoma (-1.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Kansas State has covered 16 times in 25 games with a spread this year.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
- Oklahoma is 9-14-1 ATS this season.
- The Sooners and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 24 times this season.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- The Wildcats have experienced the 36th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the start of the season to +4000.
- With odds of +4000, Kansas State has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
