The Oklahoma Sooners (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) and the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) meet in a matchup with no set line at Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats have gone over in 12 of their 23 games with a set total (52.2%).

Kansas State has a 16-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas State (16-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40.9% of the time, 28.7% more often than Oklahoma (9-13-0) this season.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 67.5 143.9 67.4 135.6 133.8 Kansas State 76.4 143.9 68.2 135.6 140.4

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kansas State has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Wildcats have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

Kansas State is 8-4-0 ATS in conference games this season.

The Wildcats put up 9.0 more points per game (76.4) than the Sooners give up (67.4).

Kansas State is 12-3 against the spread and 14-3 overall when it scores more than 67.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 9-13-0 10-12-0 Kansas State 16-7-0 12-11-0

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits

Oklahoma Kansas State 7-6 Home Record 12-1 1-6 Away Record 3-5 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 2-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.3 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.1 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.