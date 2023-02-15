Kansas State vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Baylor Bears (16-8) and Kansas State Wildcats (14-11) going head to head at Bramlage Coliseum has a projected final score of 69-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on February 15.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Wildcats suffered an 85-68 loss to Oklahoma.
Kansas State vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Kansas State vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 69, Kansas State 62
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- When the Wildcats took down the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 17 by a score of 84-83, it was their best win of the year so far.
- The Wildcats have seven losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Wildcats are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.
Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 21/AP Poll)) on February 1
- 73-59 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 4
- 86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 94) on January 4
- 72-45 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on December 7
- 77-38 over Clemson (No. 130) on November 24
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats average 71.5 points per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per outing (277th in college basketball). They have a +83 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- Kansas State's offense has been worse in Big 12 tilts this season, averaging 65.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 71.5 PPG.
- When playing at home, the Wildcats are scoring 15.2 more points per game (75) than they are away from home (59.8).
- Kansas State is giving up 64.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 13.4 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (78).
- The Wildcats' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 66.3 points a contest compared to the 71.5 they've averaged this year.
