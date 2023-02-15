The Baylor Bears' (16-8) Big 12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11) at Bramlage Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Kansas State vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 73.8 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 68.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When Baylor allows fewer than 71.5 points, it is 15-2.

Baylor has put together a 14-2 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.

The Wildcats average 10.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Bears allow (61.2).

When Kansas State scores more than 61.2 points, it is 14-7.

Kansas State has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 38.0% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Bears concede.

The Bears' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 2.1 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.

