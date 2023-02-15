Wichita State vs. Tulsa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Wichita State Shockers (14-11) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-8) at Charles Koch Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Wichita State coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Shockers enter this contest after a 79-62 loss to East Carolina on Sunday.
Wichita State vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita State vs. Tulsa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wichita State 66, Tulsa 64
Wichita State Schedule Analysis
- When the Shockers defeated the Tulane Green Wave, the No. 62 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-61 on February 9, it was their best win of the season so far.
- The Shockers have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-53 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on November 19
- 73-65 at home over SMU (No. 116) on January 18
- 78-69 over Montana (No. 144) on November 25
- 89-67 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on November 16
- 77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on December 8
Wichita State Performance Insights
- The Shockers have a +98 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 66.3 points per game to rank 161st in college basketball and are allowing 62.4 per contest to rank 127th in college basketball.
- Wichita State's offense has been worse in AAC action this year, scoring 60.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 66.3 PPG.
- The Shockers are scoring 66.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.3 more points than they're averaging away from home (65.1).
- When playing at home, Wichita State is allowing 10.9 fewer points per game (57.1) than when playing on the road (68.0).
- The Shockers have been putting up 60.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 66.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
