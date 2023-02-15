Wednesday's contest between the Wichita State Shockers (14-11) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-8) at Charles Koch Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Wichita State coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Shockers enter this contest after a 79-62 loss to East Carolina on Sunday.

Wichita State vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Wichita State vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 66, Tulsa 64

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

When the Shockers defeated the Tulane Green Wave, the No. 62 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-61 on February 9, it was their best win of the season so far.

The Shockers have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins

57-53 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on November 19

73-65 at home over SMU (No. 116) on January 18

78-69 over Montana (No. 144) on November 25

89-67 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on November 16

77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on December 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Wichita State Performance Insights