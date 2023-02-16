Thursday's game that pits the Temple Owls (14-12, 8-5 AAC) against the Wichita State Shockers (13-12, 6-7 AAC) at Liacouras Center has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Temple, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Wichita State vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Thursday, February 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Liacouras Center

Wichita State vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 71, Wichita State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. Temple

Computer Predicted Spread: Temple (-3.1)

Temple (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 138.1

Temple is 11-12-0 against the spread this season compared to Wichita State's 12-10-0 ATS record. The Owls have hit the over in 12 games, while Shockers games have gone over 14 times. Over the past 10 games, Temple has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Wichita State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers have put together a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

The 33.8 rebounds per game Wichita State accumulates rank 75th in the nation, 1.2 more than the 32.6 its opponents pull down.

Wichita State makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (294th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents.

Wichita State has lost the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12.0 (177th in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (292nd in college basketball).

