The Temple Owls (14-12, 8-5 AAC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Wichita State Shockers (13-12, 6-7 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Liacouras Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Wichita State vs. Temple Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 42.8% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.

Wichita State is 9-5 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Shockers rank 190th.

The Shockers score an average of 69.6 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 69.4 the Owls allow.

Wichita State is 9-5 when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison

Wichita State is putting up more points at home (72.1 per game) than on the road (67.6).

The Shockers allow 70 points per game at home, and 66.3 on the road.

At home, Wichita State knocks down 6.6 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages on the road (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (28.7%) than on the road (30.7%).

Wichita State Schedule