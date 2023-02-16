How to Watch Wichita State vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Temple Owls (14-12, 8-5 AAC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Wichita State Shockers (13-12, 6-7 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Liacouras Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Wichita State vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 42.8% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
- Wichita State is 9-5 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Shockers rank 190th.
- The Shockers score an average of 69.6 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 69.4 the Owls allow.
- Wichita State is 9-5 when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison
- Wichita State is putting up more points at home (72.1 per game) than on the road (67.6).
- The Shockers allow 70 points per game at home, and 66.3 on the road.
- At home, Wichita State knocks down 6.6 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages on the road (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (28.7%) than on the road (30.7%).
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Tulsa
|W 86-75
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|2/8/2023
|UCF
|L 72-67
|Charles Koch Arena
|2/12/2023
|SMU
|W 91-89
|Charles Koch Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|2/23/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
