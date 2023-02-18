Saturday's game that pits the Kansas State Wildcats (15-11) versus the TCU Horned Frogs (6-18) at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 72-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas State. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Wildcats took care of business in their most recent game 87-68 against Baylor on Wednesday.

Kansas State vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Kansas State vs. TCU Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Kansas State 72, TCU 62

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

  • The Wildcats' best victory this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). The Wildcats brought home the 84-83 win at home on November 17.
  • The Wildcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).
  • When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas State is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 1
  • 87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 31) on February 15
  • 86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 36) on January 4
  • 77-38 over Clemson (No. 70) on November 24
  • 73-59 at home over Houston (No. 77) on December 4

Kansas State Performance Insights

  • The Wildcats outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 72.1 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and allowing 68.2 per outing, 278th in college basketball) and have a +102 scoring differential.
  • Kansas State has averaged 4.6 fewer points in Big 12 games (67.5) than overall (72.1).
  • At home, the Wildcats score 75.8 points per game. On the road, they score 59.8.
  • In 2022-23 Kansas State is allowing 13.2 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (78).
  • In their last 10 games, the Wildcats are posting 68 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than their season average (72.1).

