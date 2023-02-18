The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) and the No. 9 Baylor Bears (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) hit the court at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has no set line.

Kansas vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas has gone over in 13 of its 24 games with a set total (54.2%).

So far this season, the Jayhawks have compiled a 10-13-0 record against the spread.

Baylor's .583 ATS win percentage (14-10-0 ATS record) is higher than Kansas' .435 mark (10-13-0 ATS record) in 2022-23.

Kansas vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 76.6 155.4 68.2 137.2 143 Baylor 78.8 155.4 69 137.2 146.1

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

Kansas is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Jayhawks have gone over the total five times.

The Jayhawks have compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record in conference play so far this year.

The Jayhawks put up 7.6 more points per game (76.6) than the Bears give up (69).

Kansas is 9-6 against the spread and 16-1 overall when scoring more than 69 points.

Kansas vs. Baylor Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 10-13-0 13-10-0 Baylor 14-10-0 13-11-0

Kansas vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits

Kansas Baylor 12-1 Home Record 13-2 6-3 Away Record 4-3 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

