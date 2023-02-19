The Oklahoma Sooners (21-4) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Kansas Jayhawks (16-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Sooners' 86.8 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 62.3 the Jayhawks give up.

When Oklahoma allows fewer than 73.2 points, it is 10-0.

When it scores more than 62.3 points, Oklahoma is 21-3.

The Jayhawks put up 73.2 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 75.3 the Sooners give up.

Kansas has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 75.3 points.

Kansas is 16-8 when it gives up fewer than 86.8 points.

The Jayhawks are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Sooners allow to opponents (39.3%).

The Sooners make 46.0% of their shots from the field, 9.4% higher than the Jayhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

