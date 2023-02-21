Tuesday's Big 12 schedule will see the Baylor Bears (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) play the Kansas State Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. Kansas State matchup.

Kansas State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Kansas State vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Kansas State has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

When playing as at least 2-point underdogs this year, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-4.

Baylor is 14-12-1 ATS this season.

In the Bears' 27 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the 36th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the start to +4000.

Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.