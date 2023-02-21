Tuesday's Big 12 schedule will see the Baylor Bears (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) play the Kansas State Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. Kansas State matchup.

Kansas State vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Kansas State vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Baylor (-2.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Baylor (-2) 145.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Baylor (-2.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Kansas State vs. Baylor Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.
  • When playing as at least 2-point underdogs this year, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-4.
  • Baylor is 14-12-1 ATS this season.
  • In the Bears' 27 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the 36th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the start to +4000.
  • Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

