Kansas vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (16-9) versus the Kansas State Wildcats (15-12) at Bramlage Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:30 PM on February 22.
The Jayhawks fell in their most recent matchup 86-80 against Oklahoma on Sunday.
Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
Kansas vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 71, Kansas State 67
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- The Jayhawks beat the No. 18-ranked Arizona Wildcats, 77-50, on December 8, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Jayhawks have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 32) on December 31
- 85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 69) on January 29
- 77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 78) on January 18
- 77-59 at home over Texas Tech (No. 80) on January 4
- 78-67 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 80) on February 11
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks have a +255 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 73.5 points per game, 50th in college basketball, and are giving up 63.3 per contest to rank 148th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Kansas has put up 70.9 points per game in Big 12 play, and 73.5 overall.
- At home, the Jayhawks average 75.6 points per game. Away, they score 70.3.
- Kansas gives up 61.3 points per game at home, and 67.5 on the road.
- In their past 10 games, the Jayhawks are posting 71.5 points per contest, two fewer points than their season average (73.5).
