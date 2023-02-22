Kansas State vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (16-9) and the Kansas State Wildcats (15-12) at Bramlage Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-67 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM on February 22.
The Wildcats enter this matchup following a 75-62 loss to TCU on Saturday.
Kansas State vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
Kansas State vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 71, Kansas State 67
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' best win this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). The Wildcats took home the 84-83 win at home on November 17.
- The Wildcats have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 30th-most.
Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 1
- 87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 30) on February 15
- 86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 32) on January 4
- 77-38 over Clemson (No. 72) on November 24
- 73-59 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 4
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a +89 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 71.7 points per game to rank 62nd in college basketball and are allowing 68.4 per outing to rank 281st in college basketball.
- Kansas State's offense has been less effective in Big 12 action this season, averaging 67.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 71.7 PPG.
- Offensively the Wildcats have performed better in home games this year, averaging 75.8 points per game, compared to 60.1 per game on the road.
- At home, Kansas State is surrendering 12.8 fewer points per game (64.8) than when playing on the road (77.6).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Wildcats have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 68.6 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 71.7 they've put up over the course of this year.
