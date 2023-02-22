Wednesday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (16-9) and the Kansas State Wildcats (15-12) at Bramlage Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-67 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM on February 22.

The Wildcats enter this matchup following a 75-62 loss to TCU on Saturday.

Kansas State vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Kansas State vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 71, Kansas State 67

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best win this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). The Wildcats took home the 84-83 win at home on November 17.

The Wildcats have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 30th-most.

Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 1

87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 30) on February 15

86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 32) on January 4

77-38 over Clemson (No. 72) on November 24

73-59 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kansas State Performance Insights