Wichita State vs. SMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the SMU Mustangs (15-9) versus the Wichita State Shockers (15-11) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Shockers head into this matchup on the heels of an 84-68 win against Tulsa on Wednesday.
Wichita State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
Wichita State vs. SMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 66, Wichita State 58
Wichita State Schedule Analysis
- The Shockers notched their best win of the season on January 18 by claiming a 73-65 victory over the SMU Mustangs, the No. 79-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Wichita State has five losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.
Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on February 9
- 84-68 at home over Tulsa (No. 127) on February 15
- 78-69 over Montana (No. 148) on November 25
- 77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 161) on December 8
- 57-53 at home over North Texas (No. 201) on November 19
Wichita State Performance Insights
- The Shockers' +114 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.0 points per game (148th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per contest (130th in college basketball).
- Wichita State scores fewer points in conference play (62.5 per game) than overall (67.0).
- In 2022-23 the Shockers are averaging 2.5 more points per game at home (67.6) than on the road (65.1).
- At home, Wichita State gives up 57.9 points per game. On the road, it gives up 68.0.
- Over their past 10 games, the Shockers are scoring 64.2 points per contest, 2.8 fewer points than their season average (67.0).
