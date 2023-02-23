Josh Giddey plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates take on the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Giddey had 13 points and six assists in his last game, which ended in a 133-96 win versus the Rockets.

Now let's break down Giddey's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.3 17.3 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 6.6 Assists 5.5 5.9 6.4 PRA 30.5 30 30.3 PR 24.5 24.1 23.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Jazz

Giddey is responsible for taking 14.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Giddey's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.8 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Jazz have allowed 117.2 points per game, which is 23rd-best in the NBA.

The Jazz give up 43.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 14th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Jazz are eighth in the NBA, conceding 24.1 per game.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Giddey vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2021 34 19 7 8 3 0 0 10/20/2021 29 4 10 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.