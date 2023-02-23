The Utah Jazz (29-31) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-29) after dropping three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Thunder matchup in this article.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK

SportsNet RM and BSOK Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Thunder vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Jazz score 117.6 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and give up 117.2 (23rd in the league) for a +20 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder's +94 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.9 points per game (third in NBA) while giving up 116.2 per outing (20th in league).

These teams are scoring 235.5 points per game between them, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 233.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah is 33-26-1 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City has covered 35 times in 57 matchups with a spread this season.

Thunder Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Josh Giddey 17.5 -115 16.3 Jalen Williams 13.5 +100 12.2

Thunder and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +70000 +35000 +450 Jazz +60000 +30000 +425

