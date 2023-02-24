Thunder vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 24
The Phoenix Suns (32-28) go head to head with the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-30) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, February 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Thunder vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSOK
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Thunder vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-7)
|232.5
|-285
|+240
|BetMGM
|Suns (-8.5)
|232.5
|-350
|+275
|PointsBet
|Suns (-8)
|232.5
|-303
|+240
|Tipico
|Suns (-8.5)
|231.5
|-380
|+310
Thunder vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Suns' +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.7 points per game (22nd in the NBA) while allowing 111.3 per outing (fifth in the league).
- The Thunder put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in league) while allowing 116.3 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a +93 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.
- The two teams average 230.6 points per game combined, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 227.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix has covered 32 times in 60 games with a spread this season.
- Oklahoma City has won 36 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 22 times.
Thunder and Suns NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+70000
|+35000
|-
|Suns
|+425
|+235
|-2000
