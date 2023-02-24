The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-30) play the Phoenix Suns (32-28) at Footprint Center on February 24, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch Suns vs. Thunder with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder's 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.7%).

Oklahoma City has put together a 21-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Thunder are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at sixth.

The Thunder put up an average of 117.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 111.3 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 111.3 points, Oklahoma City is 25-14.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

At home the Thunder are better offensively, scoring 120.3 points per game, compared to 115.5 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 114.6 points per game at home, and 118 away.

At home, Oklahoma City gives up 114.6 points per game. Away, it allows 118.

The Thunder average 1.5 more assists per game at home (25.4) than on the road (23.9).

Thunder Injuries