The Denver Nuggets, with Jamal Murray, match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 115-109 win over the Cavaliers (his previous action) Murray put up 16 points, nine assists and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Murray, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.1 25.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.3 Assists 6.5 5.9 7.7 PRA 33.5 30 37.7 PR 26.5 24.1 30 3PM 2.5 2.4 3.3



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Murray has taken 16.0 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 14.3% and 12.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Murray is averaging 6.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 104.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have allowed 112.2 points per contest, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

The Grizzlies concede 44 rebounds per contest, ranking 19th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are 28th in the league, allowing 26.5 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have allowed 13 makes per game, 26th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.