Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-12, 7-8 Big 12) will look to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State matchup.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|143
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|143
|-141
|+120
|Tipico
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Kansas State has compiled an 18-9-1 ATS record so far this season.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-3.
- Oklahoma State has put together a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Cowboys' 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Wildcats have had the 38th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the start of the season to +3500.
- With odds of +3500, Kansas State has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
