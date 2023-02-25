The Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-12, 7-8 Big 12) will look to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Kansas State has compiled an 18-9-1 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-3.

Oklahoma State has put together a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Cowboys' 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Wildcats have had the 38th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the start of the season to +3500.

With odds of +3500, Kansas State has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

