The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-9.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas (-9.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Kansas (-9.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Kansas vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

  • Kansas has compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Jayhawks' 27 games have gone over the point total.
  • West Virginia has put together a 13-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mountaineers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 28 times this season.

Kansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +950
  • Sportsbooks rate Kansas higher (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (seventh-best).
  • The Jayhawks have had the 78th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1300 at the beginning of the season to +950.
  • Kansas has a 9.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

