Saturday's contest at Charles Koch Arena has the Wichita State Shockers (15-12) matching up with the Temple Owls (10-16) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-63 victory for Wichita State, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Shockers are coming off of a 69-51 loss to SMU in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Wichita State vs. Temple Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Wichita State vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 66, Temple 63

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

The Shockers defeated the SMU Mustangs (No. 76-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 73-65 win on January 18 -- their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Wichita State is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Shockers are 7-4 (.636%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.

Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on February 9

84-68 at home over Tulsa (No. 127) on February 15

77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 148) on December 8

78-69 over Montana (No. 150) on November 25

57-53 at home over North Texas (No. 198) on November 19

Wichita State Performance Insights