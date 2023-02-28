Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing off versus the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 26, Gordon produced six points, six rebounds and six assists in a 134-124 win against the Clippers.

Let's break down Gordon's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.1 19.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.8 7.2 Assists 3.5 2.9 4.4 PRA 25.5 26.8 31.1 PR 22.5 23.9 26.7 3PM 0.5 1.0 1.2



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 10.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 6.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's Nuggets average 99.7 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's slowest with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 118.3 points per contest, the Rockets are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 41.7 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the third-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Rockets are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are last in the league, conceding 14.7 makes per contest.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 31 20 6 2 2 1 0 11/28/2022 14 4 3 0 0 0 1

