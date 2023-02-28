Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Rockets - February 28
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.
We're going to break down Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.4
|11.5
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.9
|2.5
|Assists
|2.5
|2.3
|2.7
|PRA
|--
|16.6
|16.7
|PR
|13.5
|14.3
|14
|3PM
|1.5
|1.9
|1.3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Rockets
- Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.5 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 9.3% and 8.8%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's put up 4.3 threes per game, or 13.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.7 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.
- Giving up 118.3 points per contest, the Rockets are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.
- On the boards, the Rockets are third in the NBA, giving up 41.7 rebounds per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Rockets are 19th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.
- Giving up 14.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the worst team in the NBA.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/30/2022
|25
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|11/28/2022
|23
|8
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
