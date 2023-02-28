The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-32) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (35-25) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Paycom Center as only 3-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CA.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Thunder vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 119 - Kings 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 3)

Thunder (+ 3) Pick OU: Under (237)



The Thunder's .617 ATS win percentage (37-22-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Kings' .550 mark (33-26-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Sacramento (17-13) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (56.7%) than Oklahoma City (24-9-1) does as a 3+-point underdog (70.6%).

Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the total 53.3% of the time this season (32 out of 60). That's more often than Sacramento and its opponents have (29 out of 60).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Kings are 25-12, while the Thunder are 19-23 as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

Offensively, Oklahoma City is the fourth-best team in the NBA (117.8 points per game). On defense, it is 20th (116.6 points conceded per game).

With 24.7 assists per game, the Thunder are 18th in the league.

In 2022-23, the Thunder are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).

In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has taken 36.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of Oklahoma City's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 71.9% have been 2-pointers.

