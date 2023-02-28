Take a look at the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-32), which currently has two players listed (including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), as the Thunder ready for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (35-25) at Paycom Center on Tuesday, February 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Kings will try for another victory over the Thunder after a 124-115 win on Sunday. De'Aaron Fox led the way with a team-leading 33 points in the win for the Kings, while Isaiah Joe notched 24 points in the loss for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Out Ankle 31.0 4.7 5.7 Aleksej Pokusevski PF Out Leg 8.8 5.1 2.0

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: De'Aaron Fox: Questionable (Wrist)

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-CA

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder's 117.8 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 118.1 the Kings allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has put together a 19-8 record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.

While the Thunder are averaging 117.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 122.6 a contest.

Oklahoma City connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.8. It shoots 36.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.8%.

The Thunder average 112.3 points per 100 possessions (14th in league), while giving up 111.0 points per 100 possessions (12th in NBA).

Thunder vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -2.5 237

