Wednesday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (18-8) and the Kansas Jayhawks (17-10) at Allen Fieldhouse is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with Iowa State coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a 66-57 win against Oklahoma State in their last game on Sunday.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kansas vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 69, Kansas 68

Kansas Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats on December 8, the Jayhawks notched their best win of the season, a 77-50 road victory.

The Jayhawks have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).

The Jayhawks have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 34) on December 31

66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 34) on February 26

85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 64) on January 29

77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 80) on January 18

78-67 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 81) on February 11

Kansas Performance Insights