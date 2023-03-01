The No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats (22-7, 10-6 Big 12) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Oklahoma Sooners (14-15, 4-12 Big 12) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Kansas State Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Sooners' opponents have knocked down.

Kansas State has an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Sooners are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 147th.

The Wildcats average 7.7 more points per game (75.3) than the Sooners allow (67.6).

When Kansas State scores more than 67.6 points, it is 16-3.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Kansas State is putting up 74.3 points per game at home. In away games, it is playing better offensively, averaging 76.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Wildcats have played better in home games this year, giving up 60.9 points per game, compared to 79.8 when playing on the road.

In home games, Kansas State is sinking 0.8 fewer threes per game (6.5) than in road games (7.3). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to on the road (34.3%).

Kansas State Schedule