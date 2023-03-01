Wednesday's game that pits the Oklahoma Sooners (22-5) versus the Kansas State Wildcats (16-13) at Lloyd Noble Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-69 in favor of Oklahoma, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Wildcats' last game was a 67-58 loss to West Virginia on Saturday.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 80, Kansas State 69

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature win this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 6). The Wildcats took home the 84-83 win at home on November 17.

The Wildcats have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 45th-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas State is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on February 1

86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 31) on January 4

87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 33) on February 15

63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 45) on February 22

77-38 over Clemson (No. 67) on November 24

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kansas State Performance Insights