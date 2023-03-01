Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Oklahoma Sooners (22-5) versus the Kansas State Wildcats (16-13) at Lloyd Noble Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-69 in favor of Oklahoma, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Wildcats' last game was a 67-58 loss to West Virginia on Saturday.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oklahoma 80, Kansas State 69
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' signature win this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 6). The Wildcats took home the 84-83 win at home on November 17.
- The Wildcats have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 45th-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas State is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.
Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on February 1
- 86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 31) on January 4
- 87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 33) on February 15
- 63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 45) on February 22
- 77-38 over Clemson (No. 67) on November 24
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 70.9 points per game, 78th in college basketball, and allowing 67.6 per contest, 260th in college basketball) and have a +98 scoring differential.
- In Big 12 games, Kansas State has averaged 4.6 fewer points (66.3) than overall (70.9) in 2022-23.
- The Wildcats are putting up more points at home (75.0 per game) than away (59.9).
- At home Kansas State is allowing 63.6 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than it is away (76.3).
- While the Wildcats are putting up 70.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 69.4 points per contest.
