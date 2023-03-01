The Kansas State Wildcats (16-13) will try to break a nine-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Oklahoma Sooners (22-5) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 70.9 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 75.1 the Sooners allow.
  • Kansas State is 16-12 when giving up fewer than 85.2 points.
  • Kansas State is 10-1 when it scores more than 75.1 points.
  • The Sooners put up 17.6 more points per game (85.2) than the Wildcats allow (67.6).
  • When Oklahoma puts up more than 67.6 points, it is 22-3.
  • Oklahoma's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.9 points.
  • This year the Sooners are shooting 45.5% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Wildcats concede.

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 @ TCU L 75-62 Schollmaier Arena
2/22/2023 Kansas W 63-45 Bramlage Coliseum
2/25/2023 @ West Virginia L 67-58 WVU Coliseum
3/1/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
3/4/2023 Texas - Bramlage Coliseum

