Currently, the Kansas State Wildcats (15-11) are listed with the 32nd-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

The Wildcats visit the TCU Horned Frogs. The two squads meet at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18.

Wildcats NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20000)

Kansas State Team Stats

The Wildcats are 12-3 at home, 0-6 on the road and 3-2 in neutral-site games this year.

In Big 12 games, Kansas State is 4-9. It is 11-2 outside of conference play.

Kansas State is posting 72.1 points per game (60th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while ceding 68.2 points per contest (276th-ranked).

Kansas State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 2-8 | Q2 Record: 3-2 | Q3 Record: 3-1 | Q4 Record: 7-0

2-8 | 3-2 | 3-1 | 7-0 Against Quadrant 1 teams, Kansas State is 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins, but also tied for the 24th-most losses.

Kansas State has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

