The Kansas Jayhawks (17-10) hit the court against the Iowa State Cyclones (18-8) on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET in Big 12 play, aiting on ESPN+.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Kansas vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Cyclones score an average of 75.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 63.0 the Jayhawks allow.

When Iowa State allows fewer than 72.1 points, it is 14-2.

When it scores more than 63.0 points, Iowa State is 18-5.

The Jayhawks average 8.6 more points per game (72.1) than the Cyclones give up (63.5).

When Kansas totals more than 63.5 points, it is 17-5.

Kansas' record is 17-6 when it gives up fewer than 75.2 points.

This season the Jayhawks are shooting 42.6% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Cyclones give up.

The Cyclones shoot 42.4% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Jayhawks allow.

