The Kansas Jayhawks (17-10) hit the court against the Iowa State Cyclones (18-8) on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET in Big 12 play, aiting on ESPN+.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Kansas vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cyclones score an average of 75.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 63.0 the Jayhawks allow.
  • When Iowa State allows fewer than 72.1 points, it is 14-2.
  • When it scores more than 63.0 points, Iowa State is 18-5.
  • The Jayhawks average 8.6 more points per game (72.1) than the Cyclones give up (63.5).
  • When Kansas totals more than 63.5 points, it is 17-5.
  • Kansas' record is 17-6 when it gives up fewer than 75.2 points.
  • This season the Jayhawks are shooting 42.6% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Cyclones give up.
  • The Cyclones shoot 42.4% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Jayhawks allow.

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 Oklahoma L 86-80 Allen Fieldhouse
2/22/2023 @ Kansas State L 63-45 Bramlage Coliseum
2/26/2023 Oklahoma State W 66-57 Allen Fieldhouse
3/1/2023 Iowa State - Allen Fieldhouse
3/4/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena

