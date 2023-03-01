Tre Mann and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 123-117 loss to the Kings, Mann tallied 10 points and six assists.

In this piece we'll examine Mann's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Tre Mann Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.9 8.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.1 Assists 2.5 1.7 2.1 PRA -- 11.9 12.9 PR 11.5 10.2 10.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Tre Mann Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 7.6% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

He's attempted 4.1 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mann's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105.6 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.9 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 24th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 117.9 points per game.

Giving up 45.8 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are ranked 20th in the league, conceding 25.8 per contest.

The Lakers give up 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

Tre Mann vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 5 0 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.