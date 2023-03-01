Wichita State vs. Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Houston Cougars (12-15) against the Wichita State Shockers (16-12) at Fertitta Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-59 in favor of Houston, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Shockers enter this matchup following a 79-67 victory over Temple on Saturday.
Wichita State vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
Wichita State vs. Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 70, Wichita State 59
Wichita State Schedule Analysis
- When the Shockers took down the SMU Mustangs, the No. 77 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 73-65 on January 18, it was their signature win of the year thus far.
- Wichita State has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).
Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 94) on February 9
- 84-68 at home over Tulsa (No. 135) on February 15
- 77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 137) on December 8
- 79-67 at home over Temple (No. 143) on February 25
- 78-69 over Montana (No. 155) on November 25
Wichita State Performance Insights
- The Shockers are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game, with a +108 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.8 points per game (150th in college basketball) and give up 63 per contest (142nd in college basketball).
- Wichita State has averaged 4 fewer points in AAC play (62.8) than overall (66.8).
- In 2022-23 the Shockers are averaging 4.5 more points per game at home (68.4) than away (63.9).
- At home Wichita State is allowing 58.5 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than it is away (68.1).
- In their last 10 games, the Shockers are tallying 66.3 points per contest, compared to their season average of 66.8.
