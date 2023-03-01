Wednesday's game that pits the Houston Cougars (12-15) against the Wichita State Shockers (16-12) at Fertitta Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-59 in favor of Houston, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Shockers enter this matchup following a 79-67 victory over Temple on Saturday.

Wichita State vs. Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Wichita State vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 70, Wichita State 59

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

When the Shockers took down the SMU Mustangs, the No. 77 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 73-65 on January 18, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

Wichita State has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).

Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 94) on February 9

84-68 at home over Tulsa (No. 135) on February 15

77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 137) on December 8

79-67 at home over Temple (No. 143) on February 25

78-69 over Montana (No. 155) on November 25

Wichita State Performance Insights