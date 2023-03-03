Luguentz Dort's Oklahoma City Thunder hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time out, a 123-117 loss to the Lakers, Dort tallied 19 points.

In this article, we look at Dort's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 14.1 13.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.4 Assists 2.5 2.2 2.1 PRA 24.5 20.6 19.9 PR 22.5 18.4 17.8 3PM 2.5 1.9 1.6



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Jazz

Dort has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 11.4% and 9.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 5.4 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Dort's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.9 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Jazz concede 116.8 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Jazz have given up 43.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them 17th in the league.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 11.5 makes per contest.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 36 11 11 4 0 1 1

