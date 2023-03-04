How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (16-14) take on the Texas Longhorns (22-8) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big 12 play. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kansas State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns average 6.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Wildcats give up (68.3).
- Texas has a 22-6 record when giving up fewer than 71.4 points.
- Texas is 16-2 when it scores more than 68.3 points.
- The Wildcats put up 71.4 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 58.1 the Longhorns give up.
- Kansas State has a 16-9 record when putting up more than 58.1 points.
- Kansas State's record is 12-4 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 39.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than the Longhorns concede defensively.
- The Longhorns shoot 44.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Wildcats allow.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|Kansas
|W 63-45
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 67-58
|WVU Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 90-86
|Lloyd Noble Center
|3/4/2023
|Texas
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.