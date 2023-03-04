The Kansas State Wildcats (16-14) take on the Texas Longhorns (22-8) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big 12 play. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Kansas State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns average 6.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Wildcats give up (68.3).

Texas has a 22-6 record when giving up fewer than 71.4 points.

Texas is 16-2 when it scores more than 68.3 points.

The Wildcats put up 71.4 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 58.1 the Longhorns give up.

Kansas State has a 16-9 record when putting up more than 58.1 points.

Kansas State's record is 12-4 when it allows fewer than 74.6 points.

The Wildcats shoot 39.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than the Longhorns concede defensively.

The Longhorns shoot 44.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Wildcats allow.

