How to Watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kansas State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Kansas State is 12-2 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 168th.
- The Wildcats score just 4.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (70.8).
- Kansas State is 19-3 when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas State is scoring fewer points at home (75.0 per game) than on the road (76.3).
- At home the Wildcats are conceding 61.4 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than they are on the road (79.8).
- At home, Kansas State makes 6.7 trifectas per game, 0.6 fewer than it averages on the road (7.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.1%) than away (34.3%) too.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/21/2023
|Baylor
|W 75-65
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 73-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|3/1/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 85-69
|Bramlage Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
