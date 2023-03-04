The No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Kansas State is 12-2 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 168th.

The Wildcats score just 4.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (70.8).

Kansas State is 19-3 when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Kansas State is scoring fewer points at home (75.0 per game) than on the road (76.3).

At home the Wildcats are conceding 61.4 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than they are on the road (79.8).

At home, Kansas State makes 6.7 trifectas per game, 0.6 fewer than it averages on the road (7.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.1%) than away (34.3%) too.

Kansas State Schedule