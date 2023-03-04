Kansas State vs. West Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 4
The Kansas State Wildcats (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the West Virginia Mountaineers (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Kansas State matchup.
Kansas State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Kansas State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-4.5)
|149.5
|-225
|+180
|DraftKings
|West Virginia (-5)
|148
|-200
|+170
|Tipico
|West Virginia (-4.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
Kansas State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- Kansas State has compiled a 20-9-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 5-point underdogs this year.
- West Virginia is 15-15-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 20 out of the Mountaineers' 30 games have gone over the point total.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 37th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +3000.
- Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.
