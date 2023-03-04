Keyontae Johnson is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, when the West Virginia Mountaineers (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) match up with the Kansas State Wildcats (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) at WVU Coliseum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: WVU Coliseum

WVU Coliseum Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Kansas State's Last Game

On Wednesday, in its most recent game, Kansas State defeated Oklahoma 85-69. With 19 points, Nae'Qwan Tomlin was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nae'Qwan Tomlin 19 5 0 0 2 2 Keyontae Johnson 16 5 2 3 0 2 Desi Sills 15 9 8 2 1 0

Kansas State Players to Watch

Markquis Nowell tops the Wildcats in assists (7.7 per game), and puts up 16.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also posts 2.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Johnson is posting team highs in points (17.6 per game) and rebounds (7.1). And he is delivering 2.2 assists, making 52.2% of his shots from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Tomlin is posting 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor.

Desi Sills is averaging 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 44.0% of his shots from the field.

Cam Carter gives the Wildcats 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)