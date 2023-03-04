How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the No. 9 Texas Longhorns (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Moody Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 46.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 43% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
- Kansas is 18-2 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns sit at 146th.
- The Jayhawks score 7.1 more points per game (76.1) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (69).
- Kansas has a 24-3 record when allowing fewer than 79 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas is putting up more points at home (78.8 per game) than away (75.5).
- The Jayhawks allow 67.9 points per game at home, and 68.4 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Kansas knocks down fewer triples on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (7.2), and shoots a lower percentage away (34.6%) than at home (36.4%) too.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/20/2023
|@ TCU
|W 63-58
|Schollmaier Arena
|2/25/2023
|West Virginia
|W 76-74
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/28/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 67-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
