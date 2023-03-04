When the Texas Longhorns (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) and Kansas Jayhawks (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) match up at Moody Center on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, Marcus Carr and Jalen Wilson will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas

Game Day: Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Moody Center

Moody Center Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Kansas' Last Game

Kansas was victorious in its previous game versus Texas Tech, 67-63, on Tuesday. Wilson was its high scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 21 5 2 1 2 0 Dajuan Harris 16 0 5 2 1 2 Kevin McCullar 14 9 0 1 2 2

Kansas Players to Watch

Wilson is the Jayhawks' top scorer (19.6 points per game) and rebounder (8.3), and posts 2.5 assists.

The Jayhawks get 11.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Kevin McCullar.

Gradey Dick gives the Jayhawks 14.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dajuan Harris is the Jayhawks' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he produces 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds. His assist average ranks him sixth in the country.

KJ Adams is averaging 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 62.8% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)