The injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (29-34) heading into their game against the Utah Jazz (31-33) currently has two players. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 5 from Paycom Center.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Thunder took down the Jazz 130-103 on Friday. Aaron Wiggins led the Thunder to the victory with a team-leading 27 points. Lauri Markkanen scored 20 points in the Jazz's loss.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8.0 4.9 2.0 Aleksej Pokusevski PF Out Leg 8.8 5.1 2.0

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Lauri Markkanen: Out (Back)

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and SportsNet RM

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder record only 1.0 more point per game (118.0) than the Jazz give up (117.0).

Oklahoma City has a 21-8 record when scoring more than 117.0 points.

In their last 10 games, the Thunder have been putting up 121.7 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 118.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Oklahoma City hits 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 36.1% rate (15th in the NBA), compared to the 12.8 its opponents make while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

The Thunder rank 13th in the league by averaging 112.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th in the NBA, allowing 111.0 points per 100 possessions.

Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -6.5 235

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.