Monday's contest that pits the Wichita State Shockers (16-13) versus the Temple Owls (11-17) at Dickies Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-64 in favor of Wichita State. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Shockers head into this game after a 62-55 loss to Houston on Wednesday.

Wichita State vs. Temple Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Wichita State vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 65, Temple 64

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 18, the Shockers beat the SMU Mustangs (No. 80 in our computer rankings) by a score of 73-65.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Wichita State is 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Shockers are 7-4 (.636%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 96) on February 9

77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on December 8

84-68 at home over Tulsa (No. 135) on February 15

79-67 at home over Temple (No. 142) on February 25

78-69 over Montana (No. 152) on November 25

Wichita State Performance Insights