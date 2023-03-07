The Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey included, match up versus the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 5, Giddey put up 24 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a 129-119 win versus the Jazz.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Giddey, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.3 16.4 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 6.8 Assists 6.5 6.1 6.8 PRA 32.5 30.1 30 PR 25.5 24 23.2 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Josh Giddey's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Josh Giddey has made 7.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.0 threes per game, or 8.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Giddey's Thunder average 104.8 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 105.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Warriors are 17th in the NBA, allowing 43.7 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors concede 25.5 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 12.8 makes per game.

Josh Giddey vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 29 15 7 8 0 1 1 1/30/2023 29 21 8 6 1 0 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Giddey or any of his Thunder teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.