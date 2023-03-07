The Golden State Warriors (34-31) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-34) after losing six road games in a row. The Warriors are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -4.5 241.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City has played 20 games this season that have had more than 241.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for Oklahoma City's matchups this season is 234.8, 6.7 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Oklahoma City is 40-24-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Thunder have been victorious in 19, or 44.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oklahoma City has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Thunder vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Thunder Total Facts
Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 23 35.4% 118.0 236.2 117.1 233.7 232.5
Thunder 20 31.2% 118.2 236.2 116.6 233.7 229.8

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Oklahoma City has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • Six of the Thunder's last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • This year, Oklahoma City is 20-14-0 at home against the spread (.588 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-10-0 ATS (.667).
  • The Thunder average just 1.1 more points per game (118.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).
  • When it scores more than 117.1 points, Oklahoma City is 24-6 against the spread and 22-8 overall.

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Thunder Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 31-34 14-19 35-30
Thunder 40-24 22-8 38-26

Thunder vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Warriors Thunder
118.0
Points Scored (PG)
 118.2
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
23-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-6
25-11
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
26-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-8
28-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 21-12

