Paycom Center is where the Golden State Warriors (34-31) and Oklahoma City Thunder (30-34) will clash on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, March 7

Tuesday, March 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Thunder's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Thunder topped the Jazz on Sunday, 129-119. Their leading scorer was Gilgeous-Alexander with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 38 7 4 3 1 1 Jalen Williams 32 5 5 2 2 4 Josh Giddey 24 9 9 2 0 4

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in scoring (31.1 points per game) and assists (5.7), and averages 4.8 rebounds. He also delivers 1.7 steals (third in the league) and 1.1 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounding (7.7 per game) and assists (6.1), and puts up 16.3 points. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams is averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 52.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.

The Thunder get 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Luguentz Dort.

The Thunder receive 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Kenrich Williams.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Williams 19.7 4.9 4.6 2.1 0.4 1.5 Josh Giddey 16.4 6.8 6.8 0.8 0.3 0.8 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 17.4 3.0 2.9 0.8 0.5 0.1 Luguentz Dort 13.8 4.5 1.9 0.9 0.5 1.6 Isaiah Joe 13.8 2.8 1.7 0.5 0.0 3.2

