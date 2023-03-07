Tuesday's game between the South Florida Bulls (26-5) and the Wichita State Shockers (17-13) at Dickies Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-58 and heavily favors South Florida to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 7.

The Shockers enter this contest following a 71-61 win over Temple on Monday.

Wichita State vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Wichita State vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 73, Wichita State 58

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

On January 18 against the SMU Mustangs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in our computer rankings, the Shockers secured their signature win of the season, a 73-65 victory at home.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Wichita State is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 17th-most losses.

The Bulls have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (nine).

Wichita State 2022-23 Best Wins

73-65 at home over SMU (No. 80) on January 18

69-61 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on February 9

77-74 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on December 8

71-61 over Temple (No. 144) on March 6

79-67 at home over Temple (No. 144) on February 25

Wichita State Performance Insights