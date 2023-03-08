The Oklahoma City Thunder (31-34) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (36-29) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 as 13.5-point underdogs. The Suns have also won three games in a row.

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSOK

BSAZ and BSOK Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Thunder vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 117 - Thunder 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 13.5)

Thunder (+ 13.5) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Thunder's .615 ATS win percentage (40-24-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .523 mark (34-28-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over the over/under 44.6% of the time this season (29 out of 65). That's less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (37 out of 65).

The Suns have a .675 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-13) this season while the Thunder have a .455 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-24).

Thunder Performance Insights

On offense, Oklahoma City is the second-best squad in the league (118.4 points per game). On defense, it is 20th (116.8 points allowed per game).

This season the Thunder are ranked 19th in the NBA in assists at 24.9 per game.

The Thunder make 12.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 12th and 14th, respectively, in the league.

Oklahoma City attempts 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of Oklahoma City's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.8% are 2-pointers.

